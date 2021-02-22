Thorpe says England must adapt to changing conditions and pink ball
England's batsmen must react and adapt to the challenges posed by the pink ball when they face hosts India in the third test at Ahmedabad starting on Wednesday, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said on Monday.
The four-test series is tied at 1-1 with England needing to win the remaining matches to qualify for this year's World Test Championship final and the chance to meet New Zealand.
But Thorpe said the immediate task facing his team was to tackle the changing conditions in the day-night test and the swinging pink ball under lights at the Motera Stadium.
ALSO READ - Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe
"Both our practice sessions... one has been in the evening and one has been in the afternoon. The challenge of facing the pink ball, the changing conditions... we'll have to react well and adapt well," Thorpe told reporters.
"It's a slightly unknown quantity but often the pink ball does a little more in the evenings than it does in the afternoon for the seam bowlers but we'll also take a look at the pitch regarding the spinners during the daytime."
Thorpe said he expected the seamers to have more of an impact in the match.
ALSO READ - Stokes shouldn't forget, he has ability to put bowlers on backfoot: Thorpe
"It's possible, without looking into a crystal ball. But I would imagine that the ball generally does swing more under the lights. We don't have a huge database of pink ball cricket in India... so we're looking forward to it," Thorpe added.
"We've prepared as well as we can. We've got one more night of practice tomorrow."
Thorpe said that England have a fully fit squad to pick from with batsman Zak Crawley looking in good touch after missing the first two tests with a wrist injury.
"His injury seems to have healed... he's looking fit and he'll certainly be in the mix," Thorpe added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Warner reveals extent of groin injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches
- Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera probably one of the best ground I have ever been to: Archer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Among all young talented bowlers, he is number one': Nehra lauds England pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox