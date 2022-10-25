'Those who attacked Virat Kohli...': Brett Lee bashes critics after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has come out in the support of batting icon Virat Kohli after the former Indian skipper played a majestic knock against Team India's arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Living up to everyone's expectations, Kohli saved Rohit Sharma's blushes in the blockbuster meeting between traditional rivals India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Batting maestro Kohli launched an all-out attack on the Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan side to rescue India from a precarious situation in the final-over thriller at Melbourne. After notching up his record-extending 34th half-century, Kohli continued his batting onslaught and guided India to a famous win over Pakistan at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. From batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, Kohli earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity for his batting brilliance against Pakistan.

Speaking during an interaction organised by Legends League Cricket, former Australian pacer Lee hailed Kohli as a legend of the game. "I found it quite amusing when someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli was attacked. Those who had attacked Kohli didn't have a look at his records and his performances in the three formats of the game," Lee told news agency PTI. "There are times when you don't get hundreds or you don't get fifties. That's all part of professional sport. What I do know is Virat Kohli is a legend of the game and it's very hard to keep these guys down for too long," Lee added.

Batting icon Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls to help India clinch the final-over humdinger at the MCG on Sunday. The 33-year-old also smashed multiple records with his match-winning knock against the Babar Azam-led side. The former Indian skipper was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. Kohli-starrer Team India will lock horns with the Netherlands in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

