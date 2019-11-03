Three Bengal women team selectors meet with accident

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:48 IST

Three Bengal women’s team selectors met with an accident on Sunday while they were going for a selection trial of the U-23 team and are now admitted at a local hospital in a critical condition.

Sources in the know of developments said Chandana, Purnima and Shyama, were travelling to Suri in Birbhum district of West Bengal to attend the selection trial for the upcoming Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy, when their car met with an accident in Shaktigarh area.

“All three are in hospital but are out of danger,” a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official told IANS.

Former India cricketer and member of the CoA Diana Edulji thanked the CAB for taking prompt action. “I had a word with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and he said the CAB is looking into it to ensure that the selectors are taken good care of. The prompt action from the association was a must,” she told IANS.

Bengal will take on Odisha on November 12.