Three Indians in Ian Bishop’s ODI XI of the last decade

cricket

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:41 IST

Former West Indies paceman Ian Bishop has made a name for himself as a cricket pundit and commentator, ever since hanging his boots. Bishop is known for his astute analysis of the game and is a member of the commentary panel at most high profile cricket tournaments.

During a recent conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, the former paceman from Trinidad and Tobago picked his ODI XI of the decade that has just gone by. He named three Indians in his team. There were also a few surprise packages. Here is the XI.

1) Rohit Sharma

For the first opener’s spot Bishop picked the Indian ODI vice-captain. Rohit Sharma has been a prolific run-getter in the 50-over format and also has three ODI double hundreds to his name, all of which came in the last decade.

“I have got Rohit Sharma there because he has got a great few years and I don’t use the word great loosely,” Bishop said.

2) David Warner

The Australian pocket-dynamite was picked as the other opening batsman. Bishop said Warner has improved over the years and proved to be a fantastic player.

3) Virat Kohli

The Indian captain, who has been a run machine in the 50-over format was an obvious choice at number 3. “His record speaks for itself,” said the Caribbean star.

4) AB de Villiers

Mr 360 degree from South Africa was named at the number four slot. “A great player along with Kohli, but more flamboyant and more destructive,” is what Bishop said while naming the former Proteas captain.

5) Ross Taylor

It was great to see this tireless cricketer from New Zealand getting some recognition. People mostly talk of Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson as the modern day Kiwi greats, but Taylor has been an equally big and important player for the Blackcaps, if not more.

“Number 5 gave me a problem but I have gone for someone who has, over time of the decade, performed with excellence, under the radar for some,” Bishop said while naming the New Zealander.

6) Shakib-Al-Hasan

Arguably the best Bangladesh player to have played international cricket. Shakib has been at the top of the tree among international all-rounders for a while now.

“At six I wondered if I could go with a seam bowling all-rounder. But there is a gentleman who has again flown under the radar. Shakib-Al-Hasan the all-rounder. As a batsman and bowler who needs recognition,” the former West Indies great said.

7) MS Dhoni (C & WK)

The man who led India to the World Cup and Champions Trophy titles in the last decade.

“My keeper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. That could be debated but his ability to finish games in the prime of his career, his leadership, keeping skills, strike rate and all of that,” Bishop said while explaining his choice.

8) Mitchell Starc

The Australian quick is one of the finest left-arm pacers of this generation and a force to reckon with on any surface. He was the backbone of the Australian team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup.

9) Dale Steyn

The South African legend was an express paceman in his prime and a very accurate and lethal one at that.

10) Lasith Malinga

Bishop said he was in a fix whether to go for the ‘teacher or the student’, but he eventually went with the Sri Lankan star at the expense of India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Bishop said Bumrah still has time on his side.

11) Rashid Khan

The surprise package of the XI. Rashid Khan has been leading Afghanistan’s rise in limited overs cricket and has already made a big name for himself in a short span of time.

“The spinner, newish boy on the block. It could have been Imran Tahir but I have gone for Rashid Khan,” Bishop said while explaining why he chose the Afghan superstar.