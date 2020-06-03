e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Three Windies players refuse to travel for England series: Report

Three Windies players refuse to travel for England series: Report

All cricket remains suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the England-West Indies series is likely to kickstart the sport worldwide.

cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
West Indies' Jason Holder, center, and team members huddle during a training session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against India, in Hyderabad.
West Indies' Jason Holder, center, and team members huddle during a training session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against India, in Hyderabad.(AP)
         

The three-Test series involving England and West Indies seems to have developed a minor snag as according to media reports, few players from the visiting team have refused to travel.

All cricket remains suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the England-West Indies series is likely to kickstart the sport worldwide.

“Three West Indies players have declined to travel to England for next month’s three-Test tour due to concerns over the coronavirus,” a report in Daily Mail stated.

England’s three-Test series against West Indies will begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24, subject to UK government clearance to return behind closed doors.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has today (Tuesday) announced that Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford will host England Men’s Test series against West Indies if international cricket returns behind closed doors in July,” the statement on ECB’s official website said.

“The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June, travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test,” it added.

The two venues were selected because they are deemed to be bio-secure because of on-site hotels.

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy -- who is leading on English cricket’s bio-secure operational plans -- added: “Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

“We are in daily dialogue with government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm
Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
Covid-19 cases in India to cross 15K-a-day mark by mid-June, predicts China
Covid-19 cases in India to cross 15K-a-day mark by mid-June, predicts China
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In