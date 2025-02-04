Tickets for all India matches in Champions Trophy 2025 sold out within minutes of online sale

Tickets for all matches of India in the Champions Trophy 2025 were sold out within minutes. On February 3 (Monday), the International Cricket Council announced online general ticket sales of all Champions Trophy matches. Fans queued up well before the official sale went live at 16h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST). On the expected lines, the biggest rush was for the India vs Pakistan match on February 23 (Sunday). That was the first match to be completely sold out. Some fans were left disheartened as they waited in the queue but their turn never never came. India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) shakes hands with Pakistan's Babar Azam (R)(AFP)

India play all its matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 promises a thrilling 19-day spectacle featuring the world's top eight teams competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days. Every match is crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

Group A consists of current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. Their group stage fixtures also include a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with the final set for March 9.

There was a huge demand for tickets for the India vs Bangladesh match on February 20 and their last group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2.

Fans also anticipated the runner-ups of the last edition to make the semi-finals as the tickets for India's knockout match (if they qualify) on March 4 were sold out.

This year's Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid format. All other teams apart from India, will play their matches in Pakistan, the official host of the tournament.

Online tickets for Pakistan's group-stage matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand and the second semi-final in Lahore was also sold out.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Final, set to take place on Sunday, March 9, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.