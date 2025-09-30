Tilak Varma reveals ‘a lot happened in middle’ vs Pakistan but refuses to disclose details: ‘Real reply comes after…’

Tilak Varma opened up about the intense pressure of playing in the high-stakes Asia Cup final against Pakistan, revealing how he channels his nerves into focus. Varma held his nerves when India were in trouble during the 147-run chase. The left-handed batter took the onus on himself and played an unbeaten 69-run knock to take his team over the line. Varma contributed 57 off 50 deliveries alongside Sanju Samson’s 24, but the decisive partnership came with Shivam Dube, who scored 33 off 22 balls. Together, they stitched a 60-run stand off 40 balls, turning the game firmly in India’s favour and pulling the match away from Pakistan. India's Tilak Varma scored match-winning fifty against Pakistan in Asia Cup final.(AP)

Varma explained that his mindset is always about the nation first, dedicating every effort to India, and relying on the fundamentals and coaching instilled in him since childhood to stay calm and perform.

"Of course, nerves were there, so much was going on in my mind and my body. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it now: the country is always ahead. India is far above all. What I keep in my mind and heart is, whatever I do, I dedicate everything to the country today. That’s all that was running in my mind. What is needed at this moment – if I come under pressure, I’ll let the country down. Not just myself, but all 1.4 billion people; I don’t want to let them down. So, I stay calm, rely on the basics I learned from childhood, and do what I was taught by my coaches. That’s what I used and executed," Varma told reporters.

“Real reply comes after the match”

Meanwhile, the hero of India's win revealed that Pakistan players targeted him with sledging on the field, trying to break his focus. He, however, chose not to disclose the specifics, calling it all part of the game during high-pressure encounters like India versus Pakistan.

"Yes, definitely – a lot happened. I can’t tell all on camera – but it happens behind the scenes between batsman and bowler, and especially in India-Pakistan games. It’s all part of the game. As I said, in the middle, a bit happens, they say something, but the real reply comes after the match – the best answer is with the bat. That’s what I did and showed them," he added.