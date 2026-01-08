Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against NZ

Mumbai: There’s been a hitch in India’s T20I plans with batter Tilak Varma ruled out of at least the first three games of the five-match series against New Zealand starting on January 21 after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery on Wednesday. File image of Tilak Varma. (PTI)

“India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,” a BCCI statement said on Thursday.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory. He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases.”

Varma posted an update on social media: “Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it.”

The selectors have not named a replacement, with plans to utilise other resources from the squad for now. Ishan Ishan, picked as a backup to opener and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, could immediately slot in at No.3. The other option is for one of Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube to be used in the middle order with captain Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No.3.

The upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis starting in Nagpur is the final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, which begins on February 7. India would be looking to firm up their playing eleven and try out combinations in the upcoming series. If Varma’s recovery takes longer, Shreyas Iyer could emerge a strong contender as replacement for the T20 World Cup. Iyer was prolific in the last IPL at No.3, scoring 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.

Varma has been an integral part of India’s T20I plans, batting interchangeably at No.3 or 4 with captain Suryakumar Yadav. They complement each other, given Varma’s fluency against pace and Yadav’s ability to take the spinners down. Varma’s absence would create a crucial left-handed vacuum in the middle-order, but Iyer’s proficiency in the same batting positions and his current form would comfort those in the planning room of the Indian camp.

Riyan Parag is another middle-order option the selectors can look at, but rarely bats at No.3. Of late, with Yadav struggling for form and timing against pace, Varma has batted more consistently at No.3 and in the powerplay.

The World Cup rules allow teams to make changes to their squads without consulting with the technical committee until Jan 31.