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Tilak Varma unleashes record carnage to end slump, maiden IPL century powers stunning Mumbai Indians fightback

Tilak Varma brought up his maiden IPL hundred off the final ball of the innings, with the 45-ball knock equalling the fastest century for Mumbai Indians,

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 11:05 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Tilak Varma turned a season of frustration into a night of redemption with a blistering maiden IPL century, powering Mumbai Indians to a stunning fightback against Gujarat Titans on Monday in Ahmedabad. Walking in under pressure and short on runs this season, the young left-hander unleashed a fearless late assault that flipped the momentum and lifted MI to 199 for five in 20 overs.

Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad(AFP)

At the strategic time-out after the 14th over, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya, who was occasionally booed by the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was seen animatedly speaking to Tilak, who had scratched his way to 19 off 22 balls.

Much of the focus was on Tilak’s form after Mumbai slipped to three down inside the powerplay. In his first five innings this season, he had managed just 43 runs. But everything changed after that break.

GT vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score

The Indian batter, part of the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning squad, unleashed record carnage in the final six overs as he took apart Gujarat’s quicks. Prasidh Krishna conceded 19 runs in an over, while Ashok Sharma went for 26. Mumbai smashed 96 runs in the last 24 balls, with Tilak contributing 82 of them—the most by any batter in that phase in a single IPL innings, surpassing Quinton de Kock’s 80 for LSG against KKR in 2022.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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