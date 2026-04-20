GT vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad as struggling Mumbai face Gujarat

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya will be aiming to get a win against his former team.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya will be returning to his former home as Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture on Monday. Hardik was with GT for two seasons (2022 and 2023) as captain, leading them to the IPL title in their inaugural campaign, followed by a runner-up finish. But returning to MI, things haven't gone according to plan. On his return, he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, but his leadership has been questioned on numerous occasions. In IPL 2026, MI are currently at the bottom of the standings, with 1 win and 4 defeats in 5 matches. At one point, Kolkata Knight Riders were the worst team this season, but MI have now taken the mantle. MI has been misfiring in all departments. The top order has been patchy, and the middle order has become unreliable. Meanwhile, their bowlers are going through dry spells. GT, on the other hand, are on the back of three consecutive wins and also has a 100 per cent record vs MI at home. But GT are wary of MI's threat. Speaking ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said, "We've seen many times that Mumbai Indians have the ability to make a comeback, and I've been part of a couple of those while playing for them. But those things don't matter as much at this point - we need to focus on what we can do to the best of our ability." "That's the beauty of this competition - any team can turn it around. We had that experience last year when CSK and LSG weren't playing well; they came here and beat us in the last two games, and we couldn't finish in the top two. So it's not just a question of form," he added. GT's batting approach is over-reliant on Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. They also rely on their bowling to reduce the scoring rate burden. MI could use that to their advantage as they have quality batters. MI have also had to deal with injury issues and has used 17 players so far. Only Chennai Super Kings have gone deeper into their squad. ...Read More

GT, on the other hand, are on the back of three consecutive wins and also has a 100 per cent record vs MI at home. But GT are wary of MI's threat. Speaking ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said, "We've seen many times that Mumbai Indians have the ability to make a comeback, and I've been part of a couple of those while playing for them. But those things don't matter as much at this point - we need to focus on what we can do to the best of our ability." "That's the beauty of this competition - any team can turn it around. We had that experience last year when CSK and LSG weren't playing well; they came here and beat us in the last two games, and we couldn't finish in the top two. So it's not just a question of form," he added. GT's batting approach is over-reliant on Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. They also rely on their bowling to reduce the scoring rate burden. MI could use that to their advantage as they have quality batters. MI have also had to deal with injury issues and has used 17 players so far. Only Chennai Super Kings have gone deeper into their squad.