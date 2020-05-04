‘Tilli’ Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback photo with MS Dhoni

cricket

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:03 IST

Majority of the current Indian cricketers are quite active on social media. The scenario due to the nation-wide lockdown has made their appearance on various social media platforms even more frequent. But if there is one Indian cricketer who doesn’t need a second invitation to make his presence felt on social media that is leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok - you name a platform and Chahal is there, entertaining with his hilarious comments and videos. On Sunday, Chahal decided to share a throwback picture with ‘legend’ MS Dhoni saying that he misses ‘being called tilli from behind the stumps’.

Chahal took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: “Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!”

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iWGz6E11Pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 3, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe as all the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

Both Chahal and Dhoni would have been plying their trade in the 13th edition of the IPL for their teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in normal circumstances. But the COVID-19 crisis in the country also put an indefinite halt to the IPL in which Dhoni was to slated to make his return to the field.

The former captain has not played any international match after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup.