'Got message from Faf. It was picture of him, Maxi and Virat...': MI star reveals his interaction with Du Plessis

Bottom-placed Mumbai Indians capped off a disappointing season with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The five-time IPL winners also dashed Delhi's hopes of claiming the fourth spot for playoffs and replacing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league standings. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Delhi, who were fifth in the points table with 14 points, had a chance to pip Bangalore and book a playoffs berth with a win over Mumbai. But Tim David’s 34 off just 11 balls proved decisive in Mumbai's successful run chase. The Singapore player lifted Mumbai from a precarious 95-3 in 14.3 overs to smash a match-defining innings comprising four sixes and two boundaries. Ramandeep Singh finished it off with an unbeaten 13 as Mumbai chased down the 160-run target with five deliveries to spare.

While Mumbai notched up a consolation win, the result allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to sneak into the playoffs race. Speaking after the game, David revealed the message he got from Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis.

“I got a message from Faf this morning. It was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in MI kit. Maybe I'll have to post to Instagram later," he said.

Earlier, Kohli had joked about turning into a Mumbai supporter. Du Plessis had even chanted 'Mumbai... Mumbai' in a video shared by the IPL on Twitter.

"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli told du Plessis. "You might see us in the stadium as well," he added while du Plessis started with the "Mumbai, Mumbai" cheer.

On Mumbai winning their last league-game fixture, David said, “It's nice to finish with a win. It's a good feeling. We got close the other night (against SRH). We can't ask for much more than to finish with a win."

“Ishan, as he walked off, he said to me, 'The wicket's gotten flatter.' So it was holding a little bit with the slower balls but you just have to hold your shape, back your game, and keep it simple. I think there were a couple of baby sixes today so I got away with a couple. I think it's just about repetition and trying to hold your shape." he further added.

David also enjoyed a reprieve as opposition skipper Rishabh Pant failed to take a review when the Mumbai batter feathered his first ball to the keeper. Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis, who made 37, put on 57 runs to lay the foundation for the chase before David's blitz made things easier.

“I heard a noise but I wasn't sure. When there was no review, crack on. I didn't think I hit it at the time, I thought I hit my pad. But that's how I'm going," said the Mumbai player about his lucky escape.

