'Time to look beyond Thakur, Vihari, Gill': Former India pacer names two immediate replacements

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri said Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill have got enough chances but haven't been able to put together substantial performances to demand a guaranteed spot in India's Test XI. Ghavri's comments came after India lost the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Vihari, Thakur and Gill were part of India's XI in that match and all three of them disappointed in both innings of the Test match. Also Read | 'Big question marks over Virat if...': Ex-England captain sends strict message to struggling Kohli after flop T20 show

"I think it’s time we looked beyond Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur. Shubman Gill is a good future prospect, but where is his consistency?" Ghavri told Sportskeeda.

The former pacer named Sarfaraz Khan and Surykumar Yadav as the possible replacements for Vihari and Gill. Suryakumar, a limited-overs specialist, has been knocking on the doors of red-ball cricket for some time now. He was even drafted in as a backup in the Test series last year.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, was in the form of his life in the Ranji Trophy. "Sarfaraz Khan and Suryakumar Yadav need to be drafted into the Test team as soon as possible. They are the future stars of Indian cricket. Our next Test series is against Bangladesh in November. Don’t think they are pushovers. We have to play against them with our best resources," Ghavri said.

Ghavri's comments came after India faced a seven-wicket loss in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series in Edgbaston earlier this week. The loss meant the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. Both, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari failed across both innings of the Test, while Shardul Thakur could only pick one wicket.

India are not scheduled to play any Test till December, as the calendar remains packed with white-ball series due to the T20 World Cup in October-November later this year.

