'Big question marks over Virat if...': Ex-England captain sends strict message to struggling Kohli after flop T20 show

The action may shift from the shortest format to the 50-over games, but the Indian team will look to dish out an attacking approach in the ODI series, beginning July 12 (Tuesday). Their no-holds-barred batting tactic was crucial in outwitting formidable England in the Twenty20 Internationals and Rohit Sharma's men wouldn't mind continuing the same fearless approach. As India gear up for their only 50-over assignment before the World T20 in Australia, more than a billion fans will root for former skipper Virat Kohli, who is enduring a nightmarish batting slump.

The 33-year-old scored 31 across two innings in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, and recorded scores of 1 and 11 in the two Twenty20s he played in England. The star batter currently looks a pale shadow of his former self, having scored his last international hundred almost three years ago. With growing calls for Kohli's ouster from the Twenty20 side, it remains to be seen whether Rahul Dravid gives a long rope to the batter, given the fact that he remains one of the finest in modern-day sport.

As the Indian team management look to find the perfect combination for this year's T20 showpiece event, former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out Kohli's lean patch as a big concern for the inaugural World T20 champions. He believes new players can fill up Kohli's place if they keep putting on consistent performances.

“It’s Virat Kohli that the big question mark is about. When he’s at his best, he gets in. But, there are going to be big question marks over Virat the next time he plays T20 cricket if these players keep producing the magic when they come into the side," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also spoke about the wicketkeeping slot, with both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant available for the role. “I am just looking at how India would juggle all these players into the final XI for the World Cup. KL Rahul will come back in. Rishabh Pant, DK, one of them will have to keep. I don’t think both of them will play. I want Rishabh in because he’s left-handed," he said.

“I am sure the selectors, team management, and coaches are planning and thinking about all these options. Come the Australia series, just before the World Cup, you want to be clear," added Vaughan.

Earlier, Vaughan had said that Kohli could be better off taking a three-month sabbatical and "go and sit on a beach". The Indian wasn't able to convert his starts into big scores in the much-delayed fifth Test in England.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach.

"Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes," Vaughan had said.

