'To answer your question…': Kohli's interesting reply to broadcaster's 'Is the old Virat back?' query after IND beat BAN

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Who can define this cliched adage more perfectly that Virat Kohli. The former captain continued his brilliant run of form with another match-winning knock as India defeated Bangladesh by five runs (DLS) in a thrilling Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to power India to 184/6, a total which proved to be enough as the Men in Blue pocketed two very important points to go top of the table.

With a third half-century in the series, Kohli has taken his run tally to 220 runs making him the leading run-scorer of the World Cup. This is the best the world has seen Kohli bat in a long time, which is exactly what renowned commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle had in mind when he interviewed Virat during the post-match presentation ceremony. "Are you back to being the Virat Kohli you were?", to which the star India batter came up with a very interesting answer.

"Pretty close game, not as close as we would've liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings. When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. To answer your question, I would just say that I'm just in a happy space, I don't want to compare anything. What's in the past is in the past," Kohli responded.

During his innings, Kohli knocked off a couple of seriously impressive records. First, he became T20 World Cup's leading run-scorers overtaking Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and then continued his love affair with Australia and the Adelaide Oval when he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the Indian cricketer with most runs Down Under.

"As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team. I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it's like I'm meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," Kohli who was adjudged the Player of the Match, added.

