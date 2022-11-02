Kohli shines again, bowlers recover in rain-hit match to help India secure 5-run win vs Bangladesh on DLS at T20 WC

Team India made a brilliant comeback after being put on backfoot at the rain-break as the side registered a close 5-run victory (DLS) over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. With the win, India have climbed to the top of the table in Group 2, and primed themselves for a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh shined for India with impressive figures of 2/38 after Virat Kohli starred again, scoring an important unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul also scored a much-needed half-century (50 off 32 deliveries).

After being invited to bat in Adelaide, India lost an early wicket as captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 2 in eight deliveries; however, Rahul, alongside Virat Kohli, forged an important 67-run stand during which the former did a majority of the hitting, reaching his half-century in 31 deliveries. On the very next ball, however, he was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Suryakumar Yadav, then, played an important innings of 30 off just 16 balls to provide India a run-rate boost before Kohli took on the aggressive approach. The India batter smashed eight fours and a six en route to his 44-ball unbeaten knock, as he hit his third fifty of the ongoing edition. While Hardik Pandya (5) failed to make a mark, Dinesh Karthik faced an unfortunate run out on 7.

Axar Patel, too, was dismissed on 7 before Ravichandran Ashwin played an important cameo, smashing a six and a four off in the final over, taking India's score past the 180-run mark.

Bangladesh made an incredible start to the run-chase thanks to Litton Das, as he took the Indian pace -bowling trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami to the cleaners. Litton reached his half-century in the final over of the Powerplay, facing only 22 deliveries at the time.

Soon after his fifty, however, rain stopped the proceedings at Adelaide; when it eventually began over 40 minutes later, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs to win in 16 overs. Litton was run out on only the second delivery. The Indian bowlers continued to take wickets at key intervals as Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda picked well-judged catches near the boundary line.

While Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had struggled to get going, was dismissed on 21 off 25 deliveries by Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep picked up two crucial wickets in the 12th over of the innings -- Afif Hossain (3) and Shakib Al Hasan (13) -- to put India in command. In the very next over, Hardik Pandya also sent Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain packing, as India inched closer towards victory.

Eventually, Bangladesh couldn't recover from the regular blows as they fell short by 5 runs in Adelaide. With the defeat, Bangladesh, with four points in as many matches, remain third in the points table.

