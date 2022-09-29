'To be no.1 death bowler in a team which has Rabada...': KL Rahul's massive statement on Arshdeep Singh after 1st T20I

Team India registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory over South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a stellar bowling performance from India as they restricted the Proteas to merely 106/8 in 20 overs, before chasing down the target in the 17th over of the game. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored unbeaten half-centuries, it was the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar that wrecked havoc with the ball.

Arshdeep ended with figures of 3/32 in four overs, while Chahar conceded 24 runs for two wickets as the duo had reduced South Africa to 9/5 at one point. Following the game, vice-captain Rahul was all praise for Arshdeep.

“He's (Arshdeep) growing with each game and with each outing he gets better, he is somebody who has a big heart and I have seen him in close quarters while playing in the IPL,” Rahul said.

KL Rahul had captained Arshdeep during the former's stint with Punjab Kings in the IPL; the left-arm pacer remains a part of the franchise and produced consistent performances for the side, eventually earning him a maiden India call-up in June.

“This season what he did for his franchise was phenomenal and to be the number one death bowler in a team which has Rabada speaks highly of him. We always want a left-arm seamer and it is great to have someone like Arshdeep,” Rahul further said.

Arshdeep had been rested for the previous T20I series against Australia as part of the rotation process among bowlers; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had played against Australia, made way for the left-arm pacer in the ongoing South Africa T20Is. The 23-year-old Arshdeep is also a part of India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup that begins on October 22 in Australia.

India will return to action on October 2 when the side takes on the South African team in the second T20I in Guwahati.

