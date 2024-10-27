'To blame Gambhir would be unfair... Rohit needs to be careful': Manjrekar on India's 'bizarre' Washington Sundar move

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has asked Rohit Sharma to be careful about not using T20 tactics in the longest format of the game. Manjrekar's remarks came after India suffered a 113-run loss in the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. As a result of this loss, the hosts India have now suffered their first home Test series defeat in 12 years. India's batting folded like a pack of cards on Day 3, and the side was unable to chase down 359, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77-run knock. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

When Rishabh Pant was run out after a miscommunication with Virat Kohli in the middle, Washington Sundar came out to bat ahead of Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja. However, this move has not pleased Manjrekar one bit.

"India backed themselves, batted first but 46 all out is a problem. It should have been a 180 all out, the series would have panned out differently. But I would say this though, that move to have Sarfaraz Khan bat down the order and sending Washington Sundar above him because he is a left-hander, those kind of things shouldn't happen. It's just bizarre. That's one thing that Rohit Sharma needs to be careful of," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"The T20 kind of thinking like those matchups, you should go by the overall quality of players," he added.

"Coach has minimal influence on a team"

Sanjay Manjrekar also opined that the blame of this loss cannot be put on the shoulders of head coach Gautam Gambhir as the coach has a "minimal influence on the team."

"I will still maintain that the coach has the minimal influence on a team. He does not set foot on the ground, the captain is in-charge out there. But you have to applaud him for Washington Sundar's selection, which was an immediate hit," said Manjrekar.

"But the move to send him ahead of Sarfaraz Khan or maybe four spinners here would have made more sense. But to put any kind of responsibility on the door of Gautam Gambhir would be terribly unfair because until now we can't do it because in cricket, a coach has minimal influence on performances," he added.

The series loss against New Zealand has now made India's road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, a bit tricky, and the side now needs to win atleast four matches out of the remaining six.

India will next take on New Zealand in the third and final Test, beginning November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After this, India will travel to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is set to begin in Perth on November 22, 2024.