‘Today happens only once in a lifetime…’: R Ashwin impressed after Justin Greaves' 202* guides WI to monumental draw

Ravichandran Ashwin was left impressed with the West Indies' monumental effort in the first Test of their ongoing three-match series against New Zealand. West Indies showcased their grit and composure in a gritty fourth-innings performance while chasing a target of 531 runs. R Ashwin hailed Justin Greaves after his 202*.

After losing early wickets, Shai Hope and Justin Greaves came to the side's rescue, scoring centuries as West Indies managed to seal a draw.

Taking to X, Ashwin hailed West Indies, stating that they are a team that can collapse for 37, and then also win a pink-ball Test at the Gabba.

He wrote, “This is a team that can get all out for 37, win a pink ball test match at the Gabba, chase down 320 odd for a win at the Headingley and now tracking down 530 with some solid character at Christchurch. #wivnz They are such a talented cricketing nation that can excite and disappoint fans in equal measures.”

"Today happens only once in a lifetime and it’s that day for “Justin Greaves”. Let’s not forget Kemar Roach in this effort Also, Shai Hope was remarkable with the bat in both the innings Exceptional day for @windiescricket #wivnz," Ashwin wrote on another tweet.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag wrote, “What a valiant effort by the West Indies to save the Test match. Great character, grit and resilience to play out 164 overs. Test cricket mein sahi ranneti chahiye.”

The Test match began with West Indies restricting New Zealand to 231 in the first innings, but in response, the visitors were bowled out for 167. In the second innings, Tom Latham (145) and Rachin Ravindra (176) got tons as New Zealand declared at 466/8.

In the run chase, West Indies lost early wickets, but then Hope and Greaves staged the comeback. Hope scored 140 runs off 234 balls, packed with 15 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Greaves remained unbeaten at 202* off 388 balls, including 19 fours. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach remained unbeaten at 58* off 233 balls as West Indies reached 457/6 to take the draw.