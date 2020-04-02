Today we were to take the field against CSK: Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:41 IST

Rajasthan Royals were expected to play Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Thursday had the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League been on. But the coronavirus outbreak has seen the league postponed till April 15 for now. RR owner Manoj Badale penned down a letter to thanks fans for their continued support. The letter reads: “Dear Royals Family, Cricket is our passion. It’s what has brought us all together. We live, breathe & love the game. We exist because of your passion throughout the year, which is at its peak during these months. Regardless of which part of the world we are in and whether we wear pink or any other jersey colour on match day, it’s the passion of the fans, teams & stakeholders that unites us all.

“Today was supposed to be the day we took the field against CSK in Chennai to open our IPL Season. Matches against CSK have always been nail-biters in the past, from winning the IPL final in 2008 to a last-over win in our 2018 ‘Cancer Out’ match, as well as some close battles last year. We wanted to bring that same level of excitement to the field today with our fearless brand of cricket -- and to launch some new stars of the future.

“After months of hard work from our players, coaches, support staff and management, we were also looking forward to taking the IPL to the Northeast for the first time and giving fans there an opportunity to experience this great tournament live, with our first home game in Guwahati on April 5.

“Waking up today on what would have been matchday, is strange. However, the world is facing something bigger than all of us at the moment and we must channel our passion into helping our global family. The safety, health and wellness of the entire world is of utmost importance to us and above everything else.

“Sport has always had the power to not only entertain, but also to unite. Fighting this virus by staying indoors over the next few weeks and staying healthy by following all safety guidelines is a great way to showcase our unity in these difficult times.

“We are facing something that none of us has ever faced before, and while we all take on this new challenge with the same passion, grit and energy we have for cricket, we, as the Rajasthan Royals, will do everything to keep you engaged, entertained and updated.

“Please stay indoors, follow medical advice, stay safe, stay fit, maintain social distancing and be thankful to the real heroes: our healthcare workers, essential services’ workers and authorities who are working day and night and putting themselves at risk to protect us and the world during these tough times.

“Let’s fight this virus together as one big #RoyalsFamily. Physically apart but together in spirit! Together with Ranjit, Jake, our captain Steve Smith and the entire Rajasthan Royals team, I just wanted to say how much we value your continued support. Halla Bol. - Manoj Badale.”

The IPL teams are now waiting for a fresh advisory from the government on April 14 before deciding on the road ahead. The BCCI is evening looking at the October-November window to host the IPL if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20.