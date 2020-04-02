‘Ek saal hua nahi usko,’ Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant in Instagram chat with Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:20 IST

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading like wildfire around the world, the sporting world has come to a halt. The majority of the events and tournaments have been cancelled or postponed due to the contagious disease. However, this has prompted sportspersons to become more active on social media. From posting home workout videos to doing household chores, players are interacting with fans in a lot of engaging ways.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been conversing with fellow cricketers during his self-isolation period. Recently he participated in an Instagram Live chat with Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world today with 3 double tons and 423 sixes to his name. It is for this reason Rohit is fondly known as ‘Hitman’.

During the chat, Bumrah told Rohit that Pant wants to challenge him to see who can hit the biggest six between the two.

In reply, ‘Hitman’ hilariously trolled Pant by saying: “Mere sath usko karna hai? ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai (He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket for hardly a year and wants to have a competition).”

Competition about hitting longest Sixes with Hitman.



Are you serious? Rishabh Pant 😭@ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/HnofCS2NUn — Rohit Sharma™ (@Ro45FC_) April 2, 2020

Bumrah and Rohit spoke about wide range of topics including making fun of Chahal.

Bumrah started off by saying: “If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I’ve told him I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him.”

Rohit joined in the fun and quipped: “Even I feel you (Bumrah) should save an over and bowl against him (Chahal). Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he has become a bit overconfident. We should tell him that he hasn’t hit a six in international cricket yet while you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Australia’s Pat Cummins).”

Chahal couldn’t help himself and asked in the comments section if Mumbai Indians are missing a leg spinner in the squad.

Rohit was having none of it and said: “If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him. But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that’s the ideal situation for him.”