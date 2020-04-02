1 from Pakistan, 2 Indians: Mohammad Hafeez names his five greatest batsmen of all-time

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:15 IST

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez named five cricketers who according to him are the greatest batsmen of all-time. Hafeez put forward his list during a Q&A session on popular social networking site Twitter. With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Hafeez gave replies to questions ranging from cricket to his personal life as well. One fan asked him to name his five top batsmen in the world and he responded by picking one from his country, two from his arch-rivals India and one each from West Indies and South Africa.

Hafeez’s reply read: ‘Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saeed Anwar and AB de Villiers.’

Your top 5 batsman in the world? — Asim Qamar (@AsimQamar6) April 1, 2020

Hafeez was also quizzed regarding his stand against Sharjeel Khan, who was found guilty in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case.

ALSO READ: ‘Had no clue against him’: Yuvraj Singh names bowler against whom he ‘really struggled’

Hafeez was asked why he was against Sharjeel and he wrote: ‘M not against individuals but against act.’

Hafeez had earlier questioned PCB’s decision to offer Sharjeel another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.

“Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking,” Hafeez had said.

He had also resisted the comeback of Mohammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing.