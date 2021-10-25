'Tolerate this': Shoaib Akhtar responds to Harbhajan's 'walkover' remark after Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at India's Harbhajan Singh after the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side registered its first-ever win over India in T20 World Cup history on Sunday. The 'Men in Green' crushed India by 10 wickets in the Group 2 game of the 2021 edition of the tournament, securing a maiden victory over India in an ICC World Cup event as well.

Akhtar, on his official Twitter profile, referred to Harbhajan's "walkover" remark in the build-up to the high-octane clash in Dubai.

"Haan Bhajji? Harbhajan Singh. Walkover lena hai? Nahi lena? Acha. Chalo, kya kar sakte hain yaar. Relax yaar, enjoy the day. And, bardaasht karo (Harbhajan Singh. Do you still want a walkover? No? Okay. Well, what can one do. Relax, enjoy the day. And, tolerate this)," said Akhtar.

In a post-match show after a 2021 Indian Premier League game, Harbhajan Singh -- who is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad -- remarked that Pakistan should hand India a walkover as they have no chance of winning the game.

"I told Shoaib Akhtar that there is no point of playing against us, give us a walkover instead. You will play against us, we will beat you and you will be disappointed. There is no point," Harbhajan had said.

However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) forged an unbeaten 152-run stand to lead the side to victory with 13 balls remaining. Earlier, India scored 151/8 with Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) steering India away from trouble after the side was reduced to 31/3 in 5.4 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (3/31) bowled an incredible opening spell, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) early to put India on backfoot. The dismissals eventually set the tone for the game as India failed to recover from the early setbacks.