Tom Curran breaks silence on claim of him 'crying like a child at airport' amid IND-PAK tension: 'Promise, I didn't...'

England pacer Tom Curran, who represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) said that he is glad to see the T20 competition resuming after a brief hiatus. The tenth edition of the PSL resumed on May 17 after being suspended due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire announcement led to the authorities announcing the resumption date of the tournament. Tom Curran also finally broke his silence regarding the allegations of him "crying like a child" out of fear amid the India-Pakistan military tensions. Tom Curran breaks his silence on the claims of him “crying like a child” at the airport

Earlier, Bangladesh all-rounder Rishad Hossain had said that the tensions between the two countries left New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and England's Tom Curran extremely worried. He claimed that Mitchell vowed to never return to Pakistan while Curran was crying like a child.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him," Rishad had said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Tom Curran has now provided his version of the story, saying he did not cry and was ready to do whatever the situation required. Taking to Instagram Stories, Curran shared a picture with the Pakistan Armed Forces and captioned the post, "I'm glad to see things resuming, and I pray for continued peace between two very special countries."

"Btw promise, I didn't cry; was ready (laughing emoji)," he added.

Check out the Instagram Story here:

Tom Curran's Instagram Story

Rishad Hossain apologises to Curran and Mitchell

Days after his statement about both Curran and Mitchell went viral and several publications picked it up, Rishad Hossain offered an "unconditional apology" to both overseas stars, saying his comment was taken out of context and created a "false perception."

"I'm aware that a recent comment I made has caused confusion and has unfortunately been misrepresented in the media, creating a false perception. It lacked full context and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved," he said in a statement.

"I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. I've offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran," he added.

The tenth edition of the PSL resumed on Saturday, May 17 with the contest between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The former won the fixture by 23 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.