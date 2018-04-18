Tom Moody says Sunrisers Hyderabad will be ready with plans for Chris Gayle, KL Rahul

Three wins in a row and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 edition, do not seem to be missing their influential skipper David Warner. Instead, the team has responded well collectively to his absence, maintaining a winning streak despite coming under intense pressure against Mumbai Indians. On Thursday, SRH bowlers who have done well not to concede more than 150 in a single game this year, will face their toughest test in the form of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

Both KXIP batsman have shown good from to gather quick runs and on the eve of the match, SRH coach Tom Moody said his team will surely do thorough homework before the match.

“We will have a healthy discussion around not only those two players but every player we think has a chance of playing for the Kings. And every team has players of threat and obviously Punjab have got a strong squad and also a couple of dangerous players. So there is nothing different for us in our preparations and will definitely do a homework on our bowling plans,” Moody said.

Moody said that his team is not doing anything different and neither he has some special plans for his side, but instead the squad has focused on key areas, including fielding, which sometimes gets neglected.

“I am sure my message is not too different from any other coach. You know fielding is (an) important component to the game. From the outset, right from our strategy of going to the auction and preparation to start of this tournament, our focus was (on) having a side which is competitive on the field. We feel fielders are the wicket takers. Whether it’s (a) half-chance or with a catch or run out there are important moments in the games that can shift the momentum quickly,” he said.

In the batting department, Shikhar Dhawan has led the charge, fulfilling the aggressor role for them, something which David Warner used to do. The southpaw has already notched up a match-winning unbeaten 78 against Rajasthan Royals and a 45 against Mumbai Indians, where SRH wobbled before getting home off the last ball.

“The message I have given our top order is to just go out there and play their natural game. There is no point in anyone going out there and trying to play like Warner. Everyone has got their own unique style and strength and to me it’s important our batting line-up play the way they play at their best,” Moody said.