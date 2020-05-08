Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra

cricket

Updated: May 08, 2020 08:03 IST

Former Indian paceman Ashish Nehra has worked closely with Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore, where the left arm pacer was part of the coaching group. Speaking with former India opener Aakash Chopra on his show Aakashvani, Nehra opined that Kohli is still a work in progress in terms of his captaincy. “Virat Kohli as a player needs no recognition as his career graph tells the entire story. Kohli as a player has done amazingly well, in captaincy I still feel he is a work in progress. I can say he is a little bit impulsive captain,” he said.

Nehra, who was part of 2011 ICC World Cup winning team, said that he felt that the team management had made too many changes in the team in the past two years and that upsets the core of the team.

Also read: South African first-class cricketer tests positive for novel coronavirus

“You should keep your players on their toes there is no doubt about that. Sometimes few players tend to take a backseat and it is important to put pressure on them. But there have been too many changes in the playing XI over the past two years,” he said.

Nehra also said that the current Indian team is nowhere close to the all conquering Australian side of the first decade of the 2000s.

Also read: Simon Doull on why he rates Sharma higher than Tendulkar in ODIs

“This Indian team is far from the Australia team. You are talking about an Australian team which won 3 consecutive World Cups, reached the final in 1996, won 18-19 Test matches in home and away conditions. It’s not like this Indian team can not reach there but I believe the core group is very important. A person gets confused after watching many dishes on the table and so it’s important to have fewer but better dishes,” the Delhi paceman said.