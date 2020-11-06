e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / Tour length should take ‘bubble’ toll into account: Kohli

Tour length should take ‘bubble’ toll into account: Kohli

The mental toll that comes with spending long periods in bio-secure bubbles should be taken into account when the length of cricket tours are being decided, India captain Virat Kohli said.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Abu Dhabi
File image of India captain Virat Kohli
File image of India captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
         

The mental toll that comes with spending long periods in bio-secure bubbles should be taken into account when the length of cricket tours are being decided, India captain Virat Kohli said on Friday. Playing within bubbles has become the new normal for teams since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the game in March.

Also Read | ‘I am big on instinct,’ Virat Kohli reveals one thing that he tries to ‘follow every time’

Kohli has spent the last two-and-half months in a bubble in the United Arab Emirates, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bid for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Immediately after the conclusion of the IPL, Kohli will enter another bio-bubble in Australia where India play six short-form internationals followed by four Tests.

“These things will have to be considered,” Kohli told RCB TV ahead of their eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi later on Friday. “Like, what length of the tournament or series one is going to play, and what impact it will have on players mentally, to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different.”

Kohli said he and his Bangalore teammates enjoyed the time together in the bubble but conceded that repetitiveness was an issue.

“These things have to be seriously thought about,” said Kohli, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday inside the bubble. “At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically. Mentally it can be taxing if this continues for this long a period.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In