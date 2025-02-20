Towhid Hridoy becomes first Bangladesh batter to score century against India in ICC tournaments

Towhid Hridoy, on Thursday, scripted a fabulous piece of record as he became the first Bangladesh batter to score a century against India in ICC tournaments. He achieved the feat during Bangladesh's opening Group A game in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates reaching his century (REUTERS)

Bangladesh have played 41 ODI matches against India, seven of which came in ICC tournaments, comprising the World Cup and Champions Trophy, but never has a batter from the country managed a three-figure score, until February 20 of 2025. Stitching five boundaries and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, Hridoy smashed his maiden international century.

Hridoy became the fifth batter from Bangladesh to score a century against India in ODI cricket, but the first to do it in an ICC tournament. He also became the sixth batsman to score a hundred against India in Champions Trophy history, joining the likes of Chris Cairns of New Zealand, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik, Andy Flower of Zimbabwe and South Africa great Herschelle Gibbs. He also became the ninth player to score a hundred in his debut innings in the Champions Trophy, second for Bangladesh (after Tamim Iqbal - 128 vs Eng The Oval 2017), and second by a non-opener (after Mohammad Kaif - 111* vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002)

En route to the big score, Hridoy was also part of a historic partnership with Jaker Ali. The pair smashed 153 runs, the highest sixth-wicket partnership or below in the Champions Trophy and the highest-ever against India in ODI cricket.

Hridoy incurs injury

On 96 runs in the 47th over of the innings, Hridoy collapsed on the ground after slapping a shorter delivery from Mohammed Shami through cover. The Bangladesh batter had severe cramps on his left leg as the team physio ran quickly for some treatment. There was a brief delay in the game as Hridoy writhed in pain but decided to continue the rest of the innings even as he limped his way to a century. It is unlikely that he will take the field during the next innings