News / Cricket / 'Traditional rivals, not enemies': Zaka Ashraf takes U-turn on 'dushman mulk' remark, PCB issues clarification

'Traditional rivals, not enemies': Zaka Ashraf takes U-turn on 'dushman mulk' remark, PCB issues clarification

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 30, 2023 09:23 AM IST

The PCB issued a statement following Zaka Ashraf's controversial remark on India after Pakistan's players arrived in the country for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan's cricket team received a warm welcome upon arriving in India, as Babar Azam's men prepare to take part in the 2023 World Cup starting October 5. Many fans gathered at the Hyderabad airport and chanted Pakistan players' names – particularly that of Babar – as the side landed in India on Wednesday. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf stirred controversy shortly after the side arrived in India, as he indirectly referred to India as the “enemy nation.”

BCCI President Roger Binny (L) and Vice President Rajeev Shukla with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf (C) (PTI)
BCCI President Roger Binny (L) and Vice President Rajeev Shukla with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf (C) (PTI)

On the same day as their arrival, the PCB had announced a salary increase for its players. Following this, Ashraf mentioned that the raise in central contracts would provide additional motivation to the players as they prepare for the World Cup in a country considered an "enemy" by some.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: ‘Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past’: Virat Kohli reflects on rough patch ahead of 2023 World Cup

Ashraf's comments drew significant flak from fans across both sides of the border, as well as the BCCI officials (according to PTI) and the PCB late Friday issued a clarification on the same. Referring to Pakistan's brilliant welcome in India, Ashraf said that it reflected the deep affection fans on both sides have for the players.

"This love was evident by the reception arranged at the Hyderabad airport. Zaka Ashraf personally congratulated the Indians over arranging a reception of this kind. He mentioned that whenever India and Pakistan step onto the cricket field, they emerge as traditional rivals but not as enemies," the statement said.

"Chairman Management Committee also emphasised that cricket between Pakistan and India have always been the centre of global attention which is why cricket between the two countries is considered more significant than the other contests in this sport."

The two teams play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup due to the tense relations between the two countries. The players however get along well with each other. Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were left overwhelmed with the welcome at Hyderabad airport.

Ashraf is expected to attend the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

“Chairman Management Committee also emphasised that cricket between Pakistan and India have always been the centre of global attention which is why cricket between the two countries is considered more significant than the other contests in this sport.” it stated.

Pakistan face defeat in warm-up game

Pakistan didn't have the best of starts to their campaign in the World Cup, as they faced a five-wicket loss to New Zealand despite scoring a strong 345/5 score after batting first in Hyderabad. New Zealand chased down the target in just 43.4 overs, with Kane Williamson's return being a further boost for the side. Williamson, however, won't take part in the opening match of the campaign against England due to a persisting knee issue, and didn't field against Pakistan as well.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out