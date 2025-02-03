Melbourne [Australia], : Opener Travis Head and all-rounder Annabel Sutherland secured the top honours at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025, winning the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award for the Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year respectively. Travis Head, Annabel Sutherland secure top honours at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

While Sutherland was able to join the ceremony, Head received his medal from coach Andrew McDonald as the side prepares for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo from Tuesday onwards. It continued a memorable week for Sutherland, who played a crucial role in the side's women's Ashes whitewash against England with a superb century during the one-off Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground . Head also continued his rise in Australian cricket, receiving his reward for his all-format excellence and ability to step up with his A-game when needed the most.

Head was Australia's top run-getter last year, with 1,399 runs in 29 matches and 35 innings at an average of 42.39, with four centuries and five fifties. His best score was 154*. In Tests, he scored 608 runs at an average of 40.53 in nine Tests and 15 innings, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 140. In ODIs, he made 252 runs in five matches at an average of 63.00 and a strike rate of 120.00, with best score of 154*. In 15 T20Is, he scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, with four fifties in 15 innings and best score of 80. He rose to the number one position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings as well.

Speaking in his acceptance speech as quoted by cricket.com.au, Head said, "Pretty hard to believe. It has been a good year. Very pleased I have been able to fit in, and do a role, and lucky I have been able to play all formats. It is a nice accomplisment and I will enjoy it."

"I got left out of the team in every format at some stage. Everyone has moments where they think about the 'what ifs'. When I came back I wanted to make a positive approach and that was to hit the button and let it all go and that has flowed into all formats," he added.

Sutherland kicked off 2024 with a double century and five wickets against South Africa in the one-off Test in February. Last year in 12 ODIs, she made 369 runs at an average of 52.71 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and a fifty. Her best score was 110. She also picked up 13 wickets at an average of 17.69, with best figures of 4/39. She also featured in 17 T20Is, scoring 36 runs in six innings and taking 19 wickets at an average of 16.36, with best figures of 3/21.

"I love batting, my Test record shows that," Sutherland said as quoted by WWOS.

"We were able to take a moment on Saturday night to take in what we achieved," she added about whitewashing England across all formats in the women's Ashes.

