Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travis Head smashes 3rd century in 4 Tests against India, average in Border-Gavaskar series goes past 100

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 15, 2024 10:56 AM IST

This was Travis Head's ninth Test century, which came in 115 balls with 13 boundaries to his credit.

Australia batter Travis Head emerged as India's tormentor yet again as he smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and third against the country to help the hoists secure a commanding position in the third Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Dec.15, 2024(AP)
Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Dec.15, 2024(AP)

Just days after Head powered Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket win in Adelaide, in the pink ball Test, where he scored 140 off 141, the Aussie emulated his show against his favourite opponent to notch up another triple-figure score.

This was Head's ninth Test century, which came in 115 balls with 13 boundaries to his credit. Three of his career tons in the format came against India in the last fourth Test, the first being in the World Test Championship final in June 2023, where he had scored 163 to help Australia win the title. Not to forget, the left-hander's record 137 in Ahmedabad in November 2023 saw India lose the ODI World Cup final at home.

Ironically, if India lose this Test match, Head will be the wrecker-in-chief for Rohit Sharma and his men once again, as the defeat would end their hopes of making the WTC final for the third straight time. Adding to India's worry, Australia have never lost a Test match where Head scored a century.

Head now averages 113 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, where he also smashed 89 in the second innings in Perth, and 59.20 against India in his career.

Travis Head leads Australia show on Day 2

Earlier in the day, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extended his dominance over the Australian openers, dismissing them both in the opening half-hour of play on Sunday. It reduced Australia to 38 for two in the 19th over, but the hosts revived, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne weathering the storm. However, their valiant partnership ended after Nitish Reddy got into the act, dismissing Labuuschagne to leave the visitors at 104 for three lunch.

Post lunch, it was another show of Australian dominance at the Gabba, with Head leading the proceedings with his unbeaten knock of 103, while Smith laboured to 65 not out as Australia took control of Day 2, reaching 234 for 3 at tea.

The pair added 159 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Indian bowlers hardly looked penetrative during the wicket-less second session

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On