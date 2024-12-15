Travis Head smashes 3rd century in 4 Tests against India, average in Border-Gavaskar series goes past 100

Australia batter Travis Head emerged as India's tormentor yet again as he smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and third against the country to help the hoists secure a commanding position in the third Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Dec.15, 2024(AP)

Just days after Head powered Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket win in Adelaide, in the pink ball Test, where he scored 140 off 141, the Aussie emulated his show against his favourite opponent to notch up another triple-figure score.

This was Head's ninth Test century, which came in 115 balls with 13 boundaries to his credit. Three of his career tons in the format came against India in the last fourth Test, the first being in the World Test Championship final in June 2023, where he had scored 163 to help Australia win the title. Not to forget, the left-hander's record 137 in Ahmedabad in November 2023 saw India lose the ODI World Cup final at home.

Ironically, if India lose this Test match, Head will be the wrecker-in-chief for Rohit Sharma and his men once again, as the defeat would end their hopes of making the WTC final for the third straight time. Adding to India's worry, Australia have never lost a Test match where Head scored a century.

Head now averages 113 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, where he also smashed 89 in the second innings in Perth, and 59.20 against India in his career.

Travis Head leads Australia show on Day 2

Earlier in the day, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extended his dominance over the Australian openers, dismissing them both in the opening half-hour of play on Sunday. It reduced Australia to 38 for two in the 19th over, but the hosts revived, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne weathering the storm. However, their valiant partnership ended after Nitish Reddy got into the act, dismissing Labuuschagne to leave the visitors at 104 for three lunch.

Post lunch, it was another show of Australian dominance at the Gabba, with Head leading the proceedings with his unbeaten knock of 103, while Smith laboured to 65 not out as Australia took control of Day 2, reaching 234 for 3 at tea.

The pair added 159 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Indian bowlers hardly looked penetrative during the wicket-less second session