Trevor Bayliss ready to make way for T20I specialist coach for England

A few days after expressing international T20s should be done away with, England head coach Trevor Bayliss says he is ready to make way for a specialist coach for the shortest format.

Bayliss’ comments come in the wake of England’s shocking performance in the T20I tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand, in which the Eoin Morgan-led team lost three matches on the trot and failed to make it to the final.

England’s performance was particularly surprising as they went into the tri-series having trounced Australia 4-1 in the ODI series.

Bayliss, who will not be seeking an extension as England’s head coach once his contract ends mid next year, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, “The short answer is probably ‘yes’. Eventually you will have specialist coaches as well (as players). That will obviously be a discussion with higher levels, with (ECB director of cricket) Andrew Strauss and people like that.”

“If that was what they thought was the way to go ahead, I’d be all for it. If not, I am more than happy to keep going and work with these guys towards that next T20 World Cup,” Bayliss said.

According to Bayliss, England assistant coach Paul Farbrace would be an ideal option for the coaching job in T20Is. “Obviously, Paul Farbrace, I think, would do a grand job. If that’s a possibility down the line, so be it. We work pretty closely together anyway,” he said.

“When I was a number two, years ago, a bloke said to me the role of the number two is to make the number one look good. I think he’s done a good job in that respect,” Bayliss added.

Following England’s exit from the race to the tri-series final, Bayliss had caused a stir saying T20 internationals should not exist. “I haven’t changed my opinion on it. I wouldn’t play T20 internationals. If we continue putting on so many games there’ll be a certain amount of blowout with not just players but coaches as well,” Bayliss told Sky Sports.

“If you want to play a World Cup every four years or whatever it is, maybe six months before you get the international teams and let them play some T20 cricket. But I’d just let the franchises play (beyond that),” he added.