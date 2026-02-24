Tricky Zimbabwe next as India assess big picture

Chennai: In a tournament as compressed as the T20 World Cup, one defeat can be absorbed, but two can prove disastrous. India have already used their margin for error in the Super 8 stage. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel during a practice session in Chennai. (PTI)

After the loss to South Africa, a slip against Zimbabwe doesn’t just dent qualification hopes, it complicates scenarios, invites awkward dependence on other results, and magnifies net run rate calculations. The equation is simple. On Thursday, India will play a match that, on paper, tilts heavily in their favour. In reality, it may define the tenor of their tournament.

To that effect, there cannot be a trickier opposition than Zimbabwe. The danger in matches like these lies not in seedings or rankings. Zimbabwe arrive without the burden of expectation. Teams in that position can be defiant, liberated by the feeling that expectations of their winning is not high. In the shortest format, that kind of freedom can ignite a side. India’s task therefore is not merely to win but impose, to bring comfort in their ranks and also address the more pertinent issue of net run rate.

It goes beyond numbers though. South Africa’s win did more than just snatch two points from India. It has also altered the emotional climate. In short tournaments, time does not permit slow recalibration. Every fixture becomes a test on composure. India have less than a week. Because the Zimbabwe game is followed by a meeting with a surging West Indies at Eden Gardens, where the Caribbean side has recency in the form of two World Cup games while India were jetting around the country. Not to mention how West Indies have hit their stride with their batting expressive and unrestrained. They are the sort of opponents best approached from a position of control.

India lost to South Africa by 76 runs and Zimbabwe by 107 runs, both with damage potential in terms of the net run rate. If qualification comes down to decimal points, Thursday’s margin will matter. A narrow escape would keep India alive. A comprehensive victory would restore the narrative and breathing room.

Any way you see this, India have to win big. Which is why it’s tempting to frame this match as “must-win”. World Cups are rarely won in a straightforward way. They are navigated through recovery. Champion teams respond swiftly after setbacks. Thursday offers India that opportunity, in an environment where they can rediscover their tempo, before the more emotional tie against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

It’s not a must-win game necessarily because of Zimbabwe, but after the loss to South Africa with West Indies waiting. It’s a must-win because of what losing does to belief. The more you think about it, this game is less about the opponent and more about self-definition. Are India unsettled by defeat or sharpened after that?

Can India convert superiority on paper into dominance on the field? Can they keep aside anxiety and win authoritatively? Arriving in Kolkata with belief restored would allow India to confront West Indies on an even footing. Arriving wounded would amplify every mistake, every dot ball greeted with impatience from the stands.

India may have begun this T20 World Cup as favourites, but the narrative has changed a bit after losing the first Super 8 game. After the defeat to South Africa, India’s biggest challenge thus will be to embrace the emotion—not be complacent or panicky, but be precise in execution for a big victory. Not often have India found themselves staring at the table at this point of the tournament. But India’s campaign stands at a point where they must reclaim the control they were meant to wield.