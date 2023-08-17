'Tried to rush Bumrah not once, not twice but three times': Ravi Shastri's no-nonsense take on injured duo in Asia Cup

India have missed out on the services of some of their biggest stars due to injuries in the last few months. Most of them, though, seem to be on their way back. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his first international match since September last year while there were videos of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in practice matches at the National Cricket Academy as well. Rishabh Pant has been making steady progress as well, even reportedly playing in a club game recently.

Ravi Shastri said that the injured players have to be eased back into international cricket before playing a big tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah will be making his comeback in the three T20Is that India play in Ireland starting Friday. He will be captain of the team and India will be hoping that they have got the timing of his return right this time after some botched up attempts that they made early this year and later last year.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that while Bumrah can play in the Indian squad that plays in the Asia Cup which starts on August 31, it would not be wise to include Rahul and Iyer even if they are declared just before the cut-off date for the announcement of squads for the turnament.

"They have to play matches, give them some matches before the Asia Cup. They should be picked in the team na. Abhi to shuru ho jata hai Asia Cup (Asia Cup is about to start now). Where will they play?" said Shastri on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Injuries happen. You have to be careful. You try to rush just with Bumrah. Not once, not twice, three times, I mean and he's been sitting out for 14 months now," he said.

Shastri bats for Kishan as opener

Shastri went for Ishan Kishan as his first-choice keeper and confirmed opener in his squad for the Asia Cup. The former India all-rounder said Gill, Rohit and Kohli will have to be "flexible". He also cited Shikhar Dhawan's example to highlight the importance of a left-hander at the top of the order.

"(Kishan should bat) right at the top, nowhere else. The others have to be flexible. between Rohit Virat and Shubman Gill, that can be your No.2, 3 and 4. And a very important point is, I was a coach at that time, and I keep saying that people don’t give the credit that Shikhar Dhawan deserves. I mean, that guy was an amazing player. You mention the World Cup in 2019 where we lost that semifinal, when we had a brilliant World Cup, he was the missing man there. You know, that made such a big difference – a left-hander at the top of the order, as opposed to three right-handers with the ball swinging away, which allowed teams to get a grip on where to bowl and bowl consistently," Shastri said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON