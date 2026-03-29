Trouble mounts for CSK: After MS Dhoni scare, another star batter sidelined for Rajasthan Royals opener

Injury concerns deepened for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as another star batter was ruled out of their IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals, scheduled for Monday in Guwahati. Amid ongoing worries over MS Dhoni, CSK were dealt a fresh blow with Dewald Brevis set to miss the clash. Double setback for CSK

The South African batter picked up a side strain during training ahead of the game. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on the eve of the match, adding that Brevis is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

It remains unclear whether Brevis will be fit in time for CSK’s second fixture, a home game against Punjab Kings on Friday, although the franchise is optimistic about a quick recovery.

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Brought in as a mid-season replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh last year, Brevis emerged as a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult campaign. The middle-order batter scored 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180 in IPL 2025.

In his absence, CSK could turn to Sarfaraz Khan to fill the middle-order role. The batter, who had gone unsold in the previous two seasons, was picked up at his base price of INR 75 lakh in last year’s auction.

This marks the fourth injury setback for CSK this season. Earlier, fast bowler Nathan Ellis was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while his replacement Spencer Johnson is recovering from a back stress issue and is expected to join the squad between April 21 and 23.

The biggest concern, however, remains Dhoni’s absence. The former captain is sidelined with a calf injury and is likely to be out for at least a month. A report in The Times of India suggested he could return in the final week of April, which would rule him out of the high-profile clash against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni also did not travel with the squad to Guwahati and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai.