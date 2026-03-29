Explained: Why MI named India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav in Impact Sub list vs KKR

Mumbai Indians pulled off a surprising move on Sunday in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as they named Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, in the Impact Sub list for the match. Suryakumar Yadav named in Impact Sub list for KKR game

Captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the clash against Kolkata. While he spoke about the abundance of leadership options in the XI, with two-time ICC title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the mix, the team sheet revealed a notable tactical call. The India T20I captain was placed in the Impact Sub list alongside Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa and Ashwani Kumar.

Suryakumar is most likely to be brought in during the second innings of the match, where he is expected to slot into a top-order role and strengthen Mumbai’s batting unit during the chase.

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Why did Mumbai Indians name Suryakumar in the Impact Sub list? At first glance, the move appears to be a precautionary one, considering Suryakumar’s recent workload. The India star has been in continuous action since December, featuring in multiple home T20I series before leading the side to World Cup glory. Managing his workload early in the tournament could have been a factor behind the decision.

However, the primary reason lies in the balance Mumbai Indians wanted to maintain during the bowling innings. It effectively came down to a choice between Rohit and Suryakumar, both specialist batters, for a spot in the XI while fielding. Rohit has often been used as an Impact Sub in recent seasons, featuring in that role on multiple occasions last year, whereas Suryakumar was used as an Impact Sub only once in 2024 and played as a full-time member in all matches in 2025.

Speaking to the press ahead of the season, head coach Mahela Jayawardene had emphasised his preference to keep Rohit on the field as much as possible, highlighting his overall value to the team.

"He is still making a huge impact on the team whether he is on the field or off the field. But definitely this year, I want to keep him on the field as much as I can."

While Jayawardene left the final call to Hardik Pandya, he also pointed to the importance of having an all-round option in the XI. This is where Tilak Varma’s role becomes crucial. The left-hander has recently started contributing with the ball as well, making him a more flexible option during the bowling innings.

Mumbai eventually opted to include Tilak in the XI against Kolkata, considering the added dimension he brings as a part-time bowler.

“Now Tilak (Varma) is bowling as well, so he has put his hand up and said I'm available. I can't take him out. Two guys, who are not all-rounders at the moment, are Rohit and Surya,” he concluded.