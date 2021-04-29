'Trust yourself, play fearless cricket': Sanju Samson reacts after Rajasthan Royals slump to fourth defeat in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians snapped their two-match losing streak in IPL 2021 with a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals at the Aruj Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. RR skipper Sanju Samson, after the loss, admitted that the batting group needs to step up. (FULL IPL 2021 Coverage)

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (33) and Jos Buttler (41) put on 66 runs for the first wicket. Then, Samson (42) and Shivam Dube (35) stitched a 57-run stand for the third wicket. Yet, RR could only manage 171/4 after 20 overs.

ALSO READ| Umpire Menon pulls out of IPL 2021 after COVID cases in family

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Samson said that they should have gotten more than what they posted.

"Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely (with the bat), but didn't finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend," said Samson.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also remarked that the batting group needs to step up and bring about a change in their approach.

ALSO READ| ‘How did he play for India’: Twitter roasts Shivam Dube after slow innings vs MI

"It was a good wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and they (MI) batted really well, as a team, we will need to score more runs as a batting group. Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket - that's all one should do," added Samson.

RR had reached 91/2 after 10 overs. Despite top batters in the middle, they could only out on 80 runs in the next 10 overs. In response, MI chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Opener Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 70.





He received able support from Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who returned to form with an impressive 29-ball 36. Once he was dismissed, big-hitting West Indies batsman blasted 16 off 8 balls to see his team home to a comfortable win.

With this win, defending champions continued to remain in the fourth position of the points table.