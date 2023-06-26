Truth behind Sarfaraz Khan's wild celebration that denied him Team India spot revealed: Was it for selector or teammate?

The selection committee's repeated ignorance of Sarfaraz Khan has left a sour taste among Indian cricket fraternity. For a player, who has been extremely consistent with his run-scoring in the domestic cricket over the last three years, which leaves his career First Class average as the best among any Indian batter (minimum 50 innings), Sarfaraz getting snubbed has left most furious. A BCCI official on Sunday however broke silence on the matter explaining that the selection was down to reasons beyond the field. But the alleged points made against Sarfaraz has been nullified by Mumbai Cricket.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi in January 2023(PTI)

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, revealed that fitness and disciplinary issue both on and off the field led to the selectors ignoring him repeatedly for Test cricket. One of the crucial aspect pointed out was Sarfaraz's celebration after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi earlier in January this year. The Mumbai batter had broken into a wild celebration on reaching the triple-figure mark with roaring, fist pumping before pointing towards the dressing room.

The BCCI official alleged that the gesture of pointing fingers was a statement made for the selectors who were present at the venue. However, a source close to cricketer told PTI that unlike in the accusation made, the selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma and then clarified that the celebration was for his teammates.

"Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief," the source said. "Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room."

Another incident that was pointed out was where Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit was not happy with Sarfaraz's attitude, but the allegation was nullified yet gain with the source saying that Pandit has been affectionate towards him.

"Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz," the source said.

