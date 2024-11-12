'Try to ban Pakistan if you have courage': ICC get '1996 WC' reminder as India's refusal spark Champions Trophy chaos

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been put in a tricky position once again by the BCCI after they told the ICC that India won't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year. The PCB has already started preparations for the mega ICC event, as the stadium's renovation began months ago, but now speculations are rife that the tournament will be held in a hybrid model. Pakistan cricket team advised to not participate in Champions Trophy if tournament moves out of country.(AP)

The Pakistan cricket fraternity has reacted strongly to India's decision as recently, former cricketer Basit Ali asserted that India should lose two points if the tournament gets played in hybrid model.

"Do you remember that in the 1996 World Cup Sri Lanka got 2-2 points after West Indies and Australia did not go. Try to put India and Pakistan in different pools, the ICC will refuse. Pakistan and India are always in the same pool because of money. If there is a hybrid model and India don't visit Pakistan, give Pakistan two points. It has happened before too, so try it now," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

The same situation happened last year when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as the ACC had to adopt the hybrid model, with the majority of matches being played in Sri Lanka, including the final.

The BCCI has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008, when the Men in Blue last came for the Asia Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Meanwhile, Pakistan have toured India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup last year.

‘Pakistan should not participate if the Champions Trophy moves out of country’

Basit advised PCB to stay adamant in their decision and said they should play all of their matches in Pakistan only. He also feels that ICC doesn't have the courage to ban Pakistan if they decide not to participate in the Champions Trophy.

"Pakistan should play all their matches in Pakistan. It is as simple as that. Pakistan should not participate if the Champions Trophy is taken from them and conducted in some other country. People are saying that the ICC will ban Pakistan if they don't participate. Try to ban Pakistan if you have the courage. Everyone will lose their sleep."