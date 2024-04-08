'Tu bhi majak udayega?': KL Rahul's epic reaction to 'defence minister' tag amidst strike rate criticism

KL Rahul continues to impress everyone with his calm captaincy in the Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants, however, he is still under the scanners for his underwhelming strike rate with the bat. The flamboyant batter has struggled to get going in the ongoing season of IPL and has scored 126 runs in four matches at an underwhelming strike rate of 128.57. KL Rahul has not been at his best with the bat in IPL 2024.(AFP)

The star batter got decent starts in the couple of matches but he failed to up the ante in the middle overs and went into a shell which put LSG in some sort of trouble.

He also had a tough time batting at Ekana Stadium on Sunday against Gujarat Titans where he scored 33 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 106.45. He looked in decent touch and smashed Spencer Johnson for three boundaries in an over during the powerplay but failed to up the ante in the middle overs and lost his wicket.

However, the 30-year-old led his troops well while defending the 164-run target and LSG won the match by 33 runs.

After the clash, LSG posted a video on social media where their influencer gave Rahul the tag of defence minister.

"Congrats, Rahul bhai. I think you should become India's next Defence Minister," Shubham Gaur can be seen saying in the video.

"Tu bhi majak udayega strike rate ka yaar? (You are also making fun of the strike rate)," Rahul asks in response.

To which the influencer replied, “No, No, you are successfully defending scores in the range of 160s. That's why.”

LSG have a tremendous unbeaten record of defending a total of 160 plus every time in IPL since they joined the league in 2022. '

The skipper also talked about LSG's incredible record while defending the targets after win over the Titans.

"We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it (on defending totals). For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well. It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps," he said in the post-match presentation.