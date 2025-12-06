'Tu wapas ja': Rohit Sharma stops Kuldeep Yadav from taking three reviews, Virat Kohli steps in as KL Rahul walks away

There may have been more instances of captain Rohit Sharma denying Kuldeep Yadav a shot at DRS but on Saturday, during the series-deciding third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, a non-captain Rohit stopped Kuldeep at least thrice. India's stand-in captain, KL Rahul, who is leading the side in the ODI series in regular skipper Shubman Gill's absence, had very little role to play in any of them. Rohit alone was enough to shoo Kuldeep away. Kuldeep Yadav agreed he is not the best judge of DRS.

Rohit, aided by Virat Kohli, did not let go of the opportunity to pull Kuldeep's leg in between. It all transpired between the 43rd and the 45th over of the South African innings when Kuldeep was denied a shot at a review three times, and on all three occasions, the batter was Lungi Ngidi.

In the penultimate ball of the 43rd over, Kuldeep brought one back to hit Ngidi's pads and broke into an appeal. As soon as the umpire shook his head, he started pleading with captain KL Rahul to go for the review. "Le lo, do bache hai," he said. Rohit, standing in the slips, gestured Kuldeep to go back to his mark quickly as there was no point in taking a review. When an adamant Kuldeep still stood his mark, Rohit screamed: "Kya? Pad pe lagne se hi out hai?"

Kuldeep dragged himself to the bowling mark but the fun was just starting.

In the very next, there was another big appeal when Ngidi yorked himself. The umpire once again ruled in favour of the batter and Kuldeep, surprise, surprise, once again pleaded for a review. Rohit, this time, could not stop laughing even as KL Rahul walked towards the other end, as it was the last ball of the over. Virat Kohli, who was standing at mid-wicket, joined in the fun with a big chuckle at Kuldeep.

The entertainment continued in Kuldeep's next over. Ngidi, who had no clue which way the ball was turning, was beaten on the outside this time. There was another discussion between Rohit, Rahul and Kuldeep, but the Indian bowler was denied again.

When replays were shown, it was confirmed that Rohit was correct not to request a review on all occasions.

Kuldeep, however, got his fourth wicket in the very next ball when umpire Madanagopal finally gave in to Kuldeep's appeal and adjudged Ngidi LBW. This time, the South African used the DRS but replays showed that the ball would have gone on to clip the stumps.

In the mid-innings break, Kuldeep admitted that he is not the best judge of a DRS and needs people like Rohit and KL Rahul to keep him calm.

"In DRS I'm very bad, he keeps pulling my leg all the time. Whenever I'm bpwling, if i hit the pad, I feel like every ball is wicket. When you have a captain and a former captain like them.. KL Rahul has been very good in DRS calls. So you have to have those people around to calm you down, as there are only three available," he told the broadcasters.

Kuldeep (4/41) had a terrific outing with the ball and was ably supported by Prasidh Krishna (4/66) as they shared eight wickets between them to bowl out South Africa for 270 despite Quinton de Kock scoring 106 in the third ODI here on Saturday.

De Kock made a fluent 89-ball 106 with eight fours and six sixes while skipper Temba Bavuma made 48 (67 balls, 5 fours) but none of the other Proteas batters could make an impact.