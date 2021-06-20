Twitter erupts after Kyle Jamieson breaks 8-decade-old record with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant wickets in WTC final

Twitter erupted after Kyle Jamieson broke a New Zealand record by dismissing India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in quick succession on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Jamieson, who started the proceedings for New Zealand on Day 3 along with Trent Boult, was impeccable with his lines and lengths right from the onset. He changed his lengths, tried to pitch the ball up to exploit the conditions more and got rewarded soon.

Jamieson got one to sharply jag back in at Kohli in the 68th over of India’s innings after play started half an hour late due to poor weather conditions on Day 3. The Indian captain missed it completely and the ball clipped his front pad and then hit the back leg. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Kohli did take the review but once it was confirmed that there was no bat involved, there was no saving Kohli.

The tall New Zealand seamer continued to give a hard time to Rahane and Pant and almost trapped the latter with a fuller length delivery that just held its line.

There was no saving Pant a couple of overs later when Jamieson pitched it outside off and the left-hander took the bait by flashing without any real foot movement. Pant had to take the long walk back for 4 off 22 deliveries. It was an unusual innings from the otherwise attacking left-hander, who took 20 deliveries to get off the mark.

This was Jamieson’s 42nd Test wicket – the most by a New Zealand seamer after playing 8 Test match. He got past Jack Cowie who played cricket in the 30s and 40s for the Kiwis.

Most wickets for New Zealand after first 8 Test matches

42* - Kyle Jamieson (2020-2021*)

41 - Jack Cowie (1937-1949)

38 - Shane Bond (2001-2003)

33 - Doug Bracewell (2011-2012)

32 - Hedley Howarth (1969)

Here is how Twitter reacted after Jamieson broke a record with Kohli and Pant wickets

Sunday’s first session belonged to New Zealand totally. After Kohli and Pant were sent back by Jamieson, left-arm seamer Neil Wagner got rid of Ajinkya Rahane with a short-ball plan. Rahane (49), however, would be mighty disappointed with the shot that he played.

After 64.4 overs of play on Day 2, which became the first day of this WTC final as rain had washed out Day 1, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said they would be happy with a 250-plus score under these difficult conditions, which are heavily stacked against the batting side.