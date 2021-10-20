Twitter goes berserk after Dhoni gives keeping drills to Pant on the sidelines of India vs Australia warm-up match

Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of MS Dhoni giving keeping drills to Rishabh Pant on the sidelines of the India vs Australia warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. With this being the last opportunity to try out various options, India decided to hand over the keeping gloves to Ishan Kishan. That, however, did not mean that Pant was resting. The left-hander was seen having a fair bit of workout with former India captain and current mentor of the Indian side MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, arguably the best keeper-batter produced by India, has been appointed as the mentor of the side for this World Cup. And the legendary cricketer was seen giving keeping tips to Pant.

India vs Australia live score, World Cup warm-up match

Dhoni kept one stump, possible treating it as a bat, and threw the ball towards it, asking Pant to catch the ricochet.

Play was stopped for a brief period after the first four overs of the Australia innings due to sightscreen issues and that's when the cameras focussed on the Dhoni-Pant drill just on the sidelines of the boundary.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhoni giving keeping drills to Pant during India-Australia warm-up match

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni at the side boundaries . pic.twitter.com/LFikJ1WenC — Sagnik Majumder (@Sagnik7781) October 20, 2021

Keeping Drills for Pant on the sidelines with the Mentor, Dhoni ! #IndvAus #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hn6lbf6B4C — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) October 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant practicing with MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/mwXAvaUaoz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma was leading India on Wednesday as they decided to rest regular captain Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, Kohi came on to bowl one over in the middle. It is unlikely that Kohli will bat.

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Kohli, Bumrah and Shami are resting today. We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today."

"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a sixth bowler," he added.

On Monday, India defeated England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match. Chasing 189, India got off to an excellent start as opening batters KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan played crucial knocks of 70 and 51 runs, respectively.

After this match, India will next play Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on October 24 while on the other hand, England will be facing West Indies on October 23.

In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A.