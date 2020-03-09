Twitter user mocks Indian team after final loss, Aakash Chopra shuts him down with befitting reply

cricket

The final did not go according to plan for the Indian cricket team as they were blown away by a dominant Australian side at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, there were plenty of positives for the side and they have enough arsenal in the tank to build for future tournaments. However, the loss in the final prompted few users to take a dig at the Indian team and one such Twitter user compared the performance in the final to how the men’s team fared in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was in no mood to let this jibe go as he took the troll down in a befitting manner. He asked the fan how many times Pakistan managed to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament since their 2017 Champions Trophy victory.

“How many knockouts did your team play since that final? Men and Women included. Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain voh light jala ke kapde nahin badalte, dost (Those who live in glass houses don’t change their clothes with lights on, my friend),” Aakash Chopra wrote.

India could not rise to the occasion in the final as Australia stepped up their game and put on a ruthless display. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney put on a century stand for the first wicket and they powered Australia to 184. The Indian chase never got going as they were bundled out for 99.

“The way we played in the league stages, it was outstanding. It was unfortunate to drop those catches today. Upcoming 1.5 years is important. The future is good for us, we need to trust ourselves. You have to keep learning. The first game was very good, it gave us a lot of confidence. We spent a lot of time together, unfortunate for us not to win today. We have to keep working hard. We are in the right line, every year we are improving. We need to play with more focus. Sometimes, we are not able to give our best,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match and she could not have been more accurate in her assessment.