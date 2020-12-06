Two Indian cricketers feature in Brian Lara’s list of greatest of current era

cricket

Brian Lara is name that most cricket fans know. He has been constantly talked about as is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game of cricket. The only man to hit 400 runs in a Test inning, the West Indies great has achieved a lot in his cricketing career. Lara decided to name the best five of cricket without naming himself in the list.

Lara shared his list of the best five batsmen of the current era. Lara said that India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England’s Joe Root, AB de Villiers, and former Australia skipper Steve Smith as the best batsmen of today’s time.

In the bowler’s category, Lara said that he thinks Jasprit Bumrah, England’s Jofra Archer and James Anderson, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan are the best five of the current era.

It wasn’t just the best of the present era that Lara named. The West Indian also listed the players that he thinks are the best that he played against. Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting are the best batsmen that Lara played against. Lara said that Shane Warne, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Glenn McGrath are the best bowlers he faced.

On the other hand, Australia spin legend Shane Warne shared a picture with Lara and Tendulkar, where he called the two batsmen the ‘best he’s played with or against.’

“These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsman I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial ! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?” read the caption.

Lara was quick to respond to Warne’s post, saying how he enjoyed all the battles against the former leg-spinner, while also mentioning Tendulkar.

“I enjoyed all battles I faced when at the crease but coming up against you @shanewarne23 was like playing at the #flavian everyone waited anxiously with bated breath not for the outcome but for every delivery and that man next to us @sachintendulkar just check how good he was I am presently in Mumbai and I go on the sports channel in search of one of his brilliant innings he played over the years and I am sure to find it,” Lara replied.