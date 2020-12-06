e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Brad Hogg identifies ‘the advantage India have over all the other teams’ before T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Australia: Brad Hogg identifies ‘the advantage India have over all the other teams’ before T20 World Cup 2021

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised India’s performance so far saying that they are the most balanced side for the T20 format in world cricket.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammates after their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval.
India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammates after their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval.(AP)
         

India, who are yet to lose a T20I match this year, is enjoying an 8-match winning streak in the shortest format in 2020. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised India’s performance so far saying that they are the most balanced side for the T20 format in world cricket.

Hogg believes the prime reason behind this is the presence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as batsmen at No. 6 and 7 respectively.

“If you are going to win the T20 World Cup, your No. 6 and No. 7 batsmen are the most vital cogs in your batting line-up. Because they are the ones that are going to finish off an innings as Jadeja and Pandya do quite often.

READ | ‘This is the sort of thinking of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri’: Mohammad Kaif not happy with constant changes in Team India

“That is the advantage India have over all the other teams. They have the best No. 6 and No. 7 in T20 cricket. So, India should not change their batting line-up,” Brad Hogg stated on his YouTube channel.

Jadeja and Pandya have proven themselves to be the heroes for India in the last two matches that were won by the Men In Blue at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Hogg, who was analysing India’s batting line-up post their victory over Australia in the first T20I, added that India were supposedly the favourites to win the T20 series in Australia as they had a better T20 side.

“India last night were too good for Australia, they are the better T20 team. They have got a wonderful outfit. They have got batting depth as well as quality bowlers. If Australia have got an advantage it is in the bowling department, but India across the board are sensational,” he concluded.

