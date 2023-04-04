'Two weeks into the IPL, RCB will win the tournament': Virat Kohli's prediction for a unique trophy

The Royal Challengers Bangalore may have never won an IPL title but one area they have bossed like no other IPL franchise is social media. As per a survey in January, RCB is the most popular Indian sports team on Instagram with a gobsmacking 948 million impressions and also cemented itself as being the only Indian sports team in the top five most popular Instagram handles of 2022 among clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool FC. Irrespective of their performance on their field, RCB have created a niche on social media, and it's being led by the over-unique duo of Virat Kohli and Mr. Nags. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell after RCB's comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians. (IPL)

In fact, Kohli believes that if there was ever a social media trophy, RCB would be clear winners and by quite some distance. "Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only. Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," Kohli said in the RCB Insider show.

Kohli and Mr. Nags' interview from IPL 2022 became an instant hit, where the former RCB captain reflected on his poor form from last year and opened up on scoring three first-ball ducks. Outside of Kohli's form, Virat and Mr. Nags had a fun conversation away from the seriousness of cricket and everytime these two come together in a single frame, entertainment is guaranteed.

RCB is one of the original franchises out of the first eight, including Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to have never won an IPL title, and for the same have been subjected to a lot of trolling as well over the years on social media. Kohli feels people don't understand the pressure of expectations that come along when one is involved with a franchise with as crazy a following as RCB.

"This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like 'This team doesn't win'. Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We're a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team," added Kohli.

