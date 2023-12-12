Uday Saharan to lead India in U-19 World Cup

Punjab’s Uday Saharan will lead India in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. The Indian squad currently in Dubai for the U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global event scheduled from January 19 to February 11. The 19-year-old Saharan will also captain the team in a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29 to January 10. Madhya Pradesh’s Saumy Kumar Pandey will be his deputy. India have gone in to Under-19 World Cup with their existing Asia Cup squad(BCCI)

“Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup,” BCCI said in a statement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Saharan, a middle-order batter, was born in Rajasthan but shifted to Punjab at the age of 14. He has represented Punjab at U-14, U-16 and U-19 levels. He was the highest run-getter in the U-19 Challenger Trophy in November, racking up 297 runs in four matches for winners India B, averaging 99. He was one of the five reserves flown to the Caribbean during the 2022 U-19 World Cup when the India squad was affected by Covid.

“Saharan has been named captain for natural reasons. He has got man-management qualities and can take good decisions,” said India U-19 coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who was also in charge when India won the last edition.

Mumbai’s Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, is also part of the squad. Last month, Musheer — an explosive right-handed batter who bowls left-arm spin — smashed an unbeaten 127 off 47 deliveries for India A against India B in the final of a quadrangular U-19 series, also involving England and Bangladesh. He also claimed 2/53 in ten overs. The 18-year-old has already played three first-class games for the senior Mumbai team.

Maharashtra’s Arshin Kulkarni is another player to watch out for. In the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup, he has been excelling with bat and ball. He is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 137 runs in three matches and has taken four wickets. As a seam-bowling all-rounder, he could be a valuable commodity in Indian cricket in the years to come.

As five-time winners of the U-19 World Cup — the most successful side in the competition — India will be strong contenders to go all the way again. They begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on January 20.