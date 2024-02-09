Uday Saharan's remarkable reaction to taking Rohit Sharma's 'revenge' in U19 World Cup final vs Australia

Australia clinched a nail-biting one-wicket victory over a resilient Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal on Friday, propelled by Tom Straker's impressive six-wicket haul and Harry Dixon's solid fifty. The triumph sets the stage for an intense final showdown against defending champions India in Benoni. Uday Saharan during the 2024 U19 World Cup(Getty)

The title clash will be a rematch of the senior men's ODI World Cup last year, when Australia had defeated India in Ahmedabad to clinch a sixth title. The Aussies had inflicted double heartbreaks on the Indian team in 2023, having also beaten Rohit Sharma's men in the final of the World Test Championship.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

However, for India U19 captain Uday Saharan, revenge is not on the mind; the youngster believes that his side will only focus on its own game and not worry too much about the past.

“I am not thinking anything like that,” Saharan said, as quoted by PTI.

“We are focusing on our game and we have to give our best. We are playing according to the match conditions. Every match is important because it is the World Cup and all the teams are good.”

The reigning champions, India have maintained an impeccable record in the tournament, emerging victorious in every match they've played in this edition. They secured commanding victories with significant margins throughout the tournament, encountering minimal challenges until their narrow two-wicket triumph over hosts South Africa in the semifinals.

'Want to repeat history by winning U19 World Cup': India captain Uday Saharan

"It is a dream for all of us to win this tournament. Everyone gets only one Under-19 World Cup and we want to repeat the history. We also want to register our names in history. We are focused on giving our best," Saharan said.

“I would like to tell the countrymen to continue supporting us like this. We promise to give everything to bring the Cup back.”

A lot of stalwarts in the senior national team have emerged from the Under-19 World Cup like Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja.

Saharan refused comparisons with these stars, saying he won't take pressure of legacy.

“I never think about it. I don't think about the past. I just think about how I can give my best for the team and how to get the best out of the team.”