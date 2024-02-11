 Uday Saharan-led India to chase history as AUS set record target in U19 WC final | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Uday Saharan-led India to chase history as Australia set record target in U19 World Cup final

Uday Saharan-led India to chase history as Australia set record target in U19 World Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 11, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Defending champions India led by Uday Saharan, playing their ninth final in the tournament, are aiming for an unprecedented sixth title.

India will need the likes of captain Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas and the highest run-getter, Musheer Khan, to work their magic with the bat as Australia has set a record target in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. On the back of a 66-run partnership between Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks for the fourth wicket, where the former notched up his fifty, Australia amassed 253 for seven in 50 overs, the most-ever scored by a team batting first in the youth World Cup final.

Australia have set a record target of 254 against India in the 2024 U19 World Cup final
Australia have set a record target of 254 against India in the 2024 U19 World Cup final

Indian pacers surely got a bit of help from the track, especially with their shorter deliveries. After Raj Limbani removed opener Sam Konstas in the third over of the innings, Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen put on a steady 78-run stand. However, an inspired second spell from Naman Tiwari saw the dismissal of both the batters in a space of just five deliveries.

India vs Australia Live Score, Final U19 World Cup 2024

From there on, Harjas carved out his best-ever knock in the tournament, with a 64-ball 55, laced with three boundaries and as many sixes. However, the record score for Australia wouldn't have been possible without Oliver Peake's resistance in the final 10 overs as he smashed 46 runs of 43 balls.

Australia's total of 253 for seven is now the highest first-innings total in a U19 World Cup final match, going past the previous best of 241/6 by New Zealand against England in Johannesburg in 1998.

ALSO READ: India's U19 star Naman Tiwari recalls Jasprit Bumrah's crucial advice ahead of World Cup final vs Australia

However, historically, Australia's record target puts no pressure on India as only once has a team successfully defended a total of 210 or more in a U19 World Cup final match. It was Pakistan who had defended their 230 for nine against West Indies in Dhaka in the 2004 final. India, meanwhile, feature on the list twice, having chased 226 in Townsville in 2012 and 217 in Mount Maunganui in 2018, both against Australia.

Defending champions India, playing their ninth final in the tournament, are aiming for an unprecedented sixth title.

